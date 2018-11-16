Events industry shows support for achievement and innovation at Australian Event Awards and Symposium

Next week’s events industry highlight, the Australian Event Awards and Symposium, demonstrates the dedication of key industry players in celebrating our industry and pursuing its advancement.

In a show of solidarity, a huge array of industry suppliers, media, and events organisations offer support to the Awards in their area of expertise, demonstrating a true example of collaboration to create an event that aims to foster excellence, innovation and unity across the entire events industry, nationwide.

Eighteen project delivery partners will meet on the Sunshine Coast to take the Awards from plans through to full-blown black tie gala, creatively integrating their individual elements.

Partners will build staging, custom truss, modular backdrops; support the logistics with communications, access gear, drawings, temporary power and distribution. They’ll light it up, amplify and theme it; provide talent (including a mystery MC); and capture the event through video, webcast, and photography. And what’s a special event without special effects…

An additional group of partners have also been supporting the Awards program in the lead up to the event, through destination, major and media partnership, and a selection of significant event brands also enjoy championing a specific element of the industry through their category naming rights.

“The combined investment of all our partners is a powerful collective vote of confidence in our industry,” says Ian Steigrad, Managing Director of the Awards and Symposium. “We’re grateful for the significant effort our partners contribute to be a part of this, and we take great joy in seeing everyone come together to celebrate.”

The Australian Event Awards and Symposium is proud to work with the following Partners in 2018:

Visit Sunshine Coast

Destination Partner and supporter of Best Tourism Event

The Sunshine Coast has proved it can compete with Australia’s capital cities having successfully hosted the Australian Event Awards and Symposium for three consecutive years. Since Business Events Sunshine Coast successfully won the bid, the Coast has earned a reputation as being a major player for business events. Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford said the Awards paved the way for other high-profile business events who have chosen the Sunshine Coast as their preferred destination.

Aggreko

Major Partner, exclusive Temporary Power and Temperature Control Partner and supporter of Best New Event

Aggreko are proud to provide the world’s most exciting events with heating, cooling and power supply, and have been doing so for over 30 years. Earlier this year, Aggreko AusPac acquired Generator Hire Service (GHS). GHS has a strong presence in the broadcasting, events and entertainment sector and specialises in rental equipment of all kinds; in addition to distribution panels, transformers and common switchgear, GHS stocks the largest specialty entertainment equipment rental inventory in Australia, immediately boosting Aggreko’s product offering.

Coates Hire

Major Partner, exclusive Equipment Hire Partner and supporter of Best Community Event

With over 160 locations and 1 million pieces of serviced equipment, Coates Hire is Australia’s largest equipment hire supplier. For support on your next event, contact Coates Hire to make it happen.

eps australia

Major Partner, exclusive CAD Drawings Partner and supporter of Best Achievement in Venue Management

eps is the world leader in rental of temporary roadways, ground protection, crowd control barriers and temporary seating for events, with offices throughout Australia as well as Europe, North and South America.

EVENTelec

Major Partner, exclusive Electrical Distribution Partner and supporter of Best Cultural, Arts or Music Event

EVENTelec is Australia’s leading electrical distribution company supplying to over 106 events nationally. EVENTelec takes this opportunity to congratulate and applaud all the State and National finalists in the Australian Event Awards 2018.

ShowTex Australia

Major Partner, exclusive Theming Partner and supporter of Best Small Event

From a new facility in Sydney, ShowTex is ready to serve the local event industry with its amazing stage fabrics in motion. Meet them at the Event Awards to discuss your challenging projects in set building, stage and stand design.

Staging Rentals and Construction

Exclusive Staging, Drapes and Set Construction Partner

Staging Rentals & Construction (SRC) are a staging and event construction company providing expert solutions for event producers across Australia. SRC have an extensive range of staging and drapes, and custom-build sets, stages and props.

Chameleon Touring Systems

Exclusive Lighting Partner

Chameleon Touring Systems is a specialised lighting company supplying equipment and expert staff to special events, live entertainment, theatre, film and television in Australia and around the world. From full service on large-scale gigs to dry-hire for community groups or lighting up corporate events, Chameleon’s expertise is evident across all areas of Australia’s events industry.

Coda Audio Services

Exclusive Sound Partner

With a commitment to using the latest audio technology and equipment, coupled with highly skilled staff and an extensive inventory, Coda Audio Services provides a range of services including sound system and audio equipment hire, installation, complete sound design, sales, equipment repair and technical expertise.

Tri-Point Rigging Services

Exclusive Rigging Partner

Since 1998, Tri-Point have been the entertainment industry’s rigging, staging and scaffolding specialists, providing bespoke rigging solutions to feature films, TV, theatre, concerts and events nationwide and overseas. Tri-Point are proud partners with the Australian Event Awards.

AVPartners

Exclusive Vision Partner

With state-of-the-art audiovisual technology, unrivalled expertise, and a highly-tailored approach, AVPartners delivers truly unique and integrated event experiences. AVPartners at Novotel Twin Waters are now the proud owners of a 2.9mm pitch LED wall. Consisting of 264 panels, the wall can be built to a staggering 22x3m. This futuristic piece of tech will certainly enhance events at the tropical paradise resort.

Backdrops Fantastic Australia

Exclusive Backdrops Partner

Alongside hand-painted themed backdrops covering everything from the 1920s to outer space, Backdrops Fantastic Australia also produces modular backdrops and scenic panels which can be built to any size and installed quickly and easily. These modular backdrops can be used as a projection platform to give attendees at any event an extraordinary visual experience and take event scenery to a whole new level.

Foti International Fireworks

Exclusive Fireworks and Effects Partner

Foti International Fireworks is Australia’s most awarded fireworks, pyrotechnics and special effects company whose international portfolio sees them do over 300 shows annually. With offices in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Hong Kong, Foti is a proud family operation that is equipped to deliver the most comprehensive fireworks, pyrotechnics and special effects service available.

Creo Media

Exclusive Broadcast Partner

In the age of video, Creo Media works with some of Australia’s best-known brands and events, including Optus, Qantas, Vivid Sydney and Melbourne International Film Festival, providing video streaming, webcasting and video production services to projects of all sizes and budgets.

The P.A. People

Exclusive Event Communications Partner

The P.A. People is a specialist contractor in Event Communications, Sound Reinforcement and Audio Visual Systems. The Company is independent, Australian-owned, Sydney-based and operates locally, nationally and globally.

EventPix

Exclusive Photography Partner

EventPix photographs 150+ events annually across Australia and New Zealand. EventPix will cover all social, awards and conference action at the Event Awards and Symposium and publish photos live to social media during the Awards.

Saxton Speakers Bureau

Exclusive Master of Ceremonies Partner

As Australia’s foremost and the Southern Hemisphere’s largest speakers bureau, Saxton has 50+ years of experience representing the best and broadest array of speakers and entertainers including this year’s MC for the Australian Event Awards.

Wink Models

Exclusive Trophy Model Partner

WINK Models is Australia’s leading modelling and talent agency. With talent based in all capital cities of Australia aged 13-80 years old, WINK represents talent suitable to any brief and budget.

Shaded Solutions Technology

Exclusive Software Development Partner

Shaded Solutions Technology is a trusted Australian based business dedicated to making secure and robust software solutions for your business. They create customised, end-to-end solutions and also offer a number of off-the-shelf products for events, security, government and awards programs.

Cvent

Category Partner, supporter of Best Corporate Event

“We’re thrilled to be a Category Partner for the Event Awards and to supply the official mobile event app for the Symposium. Cvent’s mobile app solution CrowdCompass gives event marketers and planners the tools and resources that give attendees the ability to easily absorb event content and engage with each other in real-time. We’re proud to support the efforts of the Awards and Symposium in fostering unity and advancement with our mobile event app solution,” says Jack Ukil, Director of Sales, Cvent.

TFH Hire Services:

Category Partner, supporter of Best Sporting Event

TFH Hire Services specialises in the supply of quality hire products throughout the construction and event industry, Australia-wide. TFH recently supplied and sponsored the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games which showcased Australia’s first 2.4m high temporary security fencing.

Viking Rentals

Category Partner, supporter of Best Regional Event

Viking Rentals are leaders in high-quality toilet hire across Australia. And while new-look branding has been unveiled, their unwavering commitment to service, reliability and onsite maintenance continues.

Australasian Special Events

Media Partner

As an online news source for the events industry, Australasian Special Events balances independent investigations, commentary and insight with supporting events organisations, including the Australian Event Awards and Symposium, to showcase their work and innovations through ASE’s Partnership program.

CIM Business Events

Media Partner

CIM is the market leader in delivering real-time news and in-depth analysis of the Australian business events industry. CIM covers everything from the latest meetings venues and hotels through to destination reports and technology, and is now 100% digital.

EventConnect.com

Media Partner

EventConnect.com is where meeting and event planners go to source up-to-date information, offers and the latest news from their favourite destinations, hotels, venues and services.

Buyers can create a free registration to start following their favourite listings, and sellers can request an advertising kit to connect with their market.

The Australian Event Awards and Symposium will take place at the Novotel Twin Waters on the Sunshine Coast on 19-21 November. The Awards winners will be announced on Wednesday 21 November at the black-tie awards ceremony.

