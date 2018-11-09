First look at AIME’s 2019 Knowledge Program

Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) 2019 has reimagined how delegates experience the event with a refreshed Knowledge Program, elevating the educational content to focus on idea sharing that draws the community together to challenge the status quo.

AIME’s Knowledge Program sponsored by Melbourne Convention Bureau, has been created with the input from key partners such as Professional Convention Management Association (PCMA), International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) and Meetings & Events Australia (MEA).

The comprehensive program which includes streams for varying levels of experience and seniority, will for the first time, see both buyers and exhibitors able to attend sessions together – allowing further opportunity for buyers and exhibitors to connect.

“We believe that education is fuel for economic growth. We understand the value in knowledge sharing and we are thrilled to be able to provide more opportunities to forge new connections and share industry experience,” said Matt Pearce, CEO, Talk2 Media & Events.

“We want people to leave AIME and not only be able to measure a positive return on investment, but also having upskilled their professional and personal development.”

The Monday program will ensure participants have a connected learning journey focused on a number of topics, including thought-provoking plenary talks designed to challenge thinking, intensive skill based workshops with AIME’s first Hackathon and collaborative case study based workshops.

ICCA’s integral Business Exchange will now be anchored at AIME, and the organisation will also deliver sessions debating a number of topics, including the role and relevance of professional conference organisers (PCOs). Furthermore, SITE will present results from an industry-wide survey of the incentive travel industry.

Other dynamic sessions include the invitation only Leaders Forum for c-suite executive and MEA’s two-day event management workshop program open to current students and the broader AIME community.

The program will be hosted by renowned community builder and entrepreneur, Fabian Pfortmüller, who has dedicated his career to understanding communities and believes the open-source framework will help the business event industry from across the Asia Pacific region grow.

“AIME Knowledge will look at engagement beyond mere content – from ideas on how to challenge the meeting norms and create a culture of innovation, to recognising our unconscious biases and building meaningful communities with ongoing connections. All of this representative of an industry that is ever evolving and I’m excited to help showcase this at AIME 2019,” said Pfortmüller.

Full Knowledge Program details will be available later in November. AIME is the first business event to kick off 2019 proceedings globally and will be running 18–20 February.

