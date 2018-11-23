Get Global 2019 appoints Zadro as communications partner

Now in its third year, Get Global, the outbound destination show for the meetings and events industry, have appointed integrated communications agency Zadro as their communications partner, for their event to be held at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney, on Friday 26 July 2019.

Felicity Zadro, Managing Director of Zadro said the team is delighted to be working on driving growth and business for Get Global at such an exciting stage of its evolution.

“Zadro has extensive experience within the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions; associations; travel; and tourism industries, and being active members ourselves in these communities, means we understand the audience intimately and are the perfect partner to help make the event a success,” said Zadro.

Donna Kessler, Director and Co-Founder of Get Global, commented on the appointment:

“We are thrilled to be working with Zadro. 2019 will be our biggest year yet – we have a unique format that brings buyers and sellers together in an engaging and effective way.

“Every year we have listened to our attendees and exhibitors, and made changes to constantly tweak the event, making it the best it can be.

“We are ready and excited to be working with the experienced Zadro team and look forward to a long and successful partnership,” said Kessler.

