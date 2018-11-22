Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre gets bronze in Queensland Tourism Awards

The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre (GCCEC) has been recognised as a venue of excellence at the annual Queensland Tourism Awards, winning bronze in the Business Event Venue category.

GCCEC General Manager Adrienne Readings said the Business Event Venue category was hotly contested with 10 entries this year.

“To be awarded bronze is certainly an honour, given the variety and calibre of other entrants across the state,” she said.

“We work extremely hard to make all events smooth, seamless and successful. More importantly, our ultimate goal is to make them memorable.

“Tonight’s award is a true reflection of the work our whole team do every day. Every single one of them contribute in their own way so I thank them for their dedication.”

Ms Readings congratulated Empire Conference Centre Rockhampton for winning silver and the Novotel Twin Waters Resort for winning gold.

The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre hosted a string of high quality and challenging business events across a range of industries during the qualifying period.

“We are very proud to be a major contributor to business event tourism in Queensland,” Ms Readings said.

“Last financial year, $372m was injected into the Queensland economy as a direct result of events held at our venue.

“We buy local, trade locally and invest in the industry to ensure it grows and remains strong.”

As a boutique venue, the Centre is unique, allowing flexibility in use of conference facilities, catering for as few as 10 people up to 6,000 delegates in 10,000m2 of exhibition space.

Its adaptability allows for not only conferences, exhibitions and banquets but concerts, special events and sporting fixtures – including netball and basketball games that attracted almost 100,000 fans for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, as well as 300 international media.

On the back of the successful Games and subsequent interest in the region as a tourism and business events venue, the Centre is working with the Queensland State Government on an extension. The expansion will meet the increasing demand for larger spaces and concurrent sessions during national and international conventions and incentives.

