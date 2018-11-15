GPJ Australia scores seven finalist spots in this year’s Event Awards

Experience agency GPJ Australia has topped the nominations board for the Australian Event Awards after being named a finalist in seven categories, including the night’s highest honour, Event Management Company of the Year.

GPJ was named a finalist for the top award after designing, delivering and executing almost 200 events that attracted more than 100,000 attendees for more than 38 clients including Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM, Toyota and St George, with events spanning the globe, from the World Gas Conference in Washington, D.C., to the highly sought after IN-N-OUT Burger pop ups in Melbourne and Perth.

The seven nominations, a tally matched by only one other nominee, include three for AWS Summit Sydney 2018: Best Exhibition, Trade or Consumer Show, Cvent Best Corporate Event and Best Achievement in Design, Look or Theming.

One of the largest gatherings of the cloud community in the region, the landmark AWS event for a burgeoning population of technology leaders, developers and IT professionals saw GPJ re-write the event rule book including creating a progressive and ground-breaking Metropolis of the Future exhibition.

In addition to multiple agency awards, two GPJ staff are up for individual honours.

Emerging talent, 22-year-old Kat Sioufi is a finalist for Young Achiever of the Year after working on more than 40 events for six clients throughout the year, including YSL, Palo Alto, Polo in the City and SAP, in addition to leading the activation zone for IBM THINK Australia/New Zealand.

Highly-experienced WA-based producer and Regional Manager, WA, Natalie Pronin is up for Event Producer of the Year after delivering a swag of events from Africa Oil Week 2017 in Cape Town to Woodside’s presence at oil and gas conference APPEA in Adelaide, as well as events for Toyota, IN-N-OUT Burger and more back on her home turf in Perth.

Rounding out the nominations honour roll, GPJ client IBM is a finalist for THINK in Best Congress or Conference after partnering with GPJ to challenge an audience of more than 900 to think differently about what is possible with IBM as their partner, and inspire them to see how the partnership between humanity and machine can create a smarter world.

Caleb Bush, MD of GPJ Australia, said he was “incredibly proud of every single member” of the GPJ team

“Being named a seven-time Australian Event Awards finalist not only recognises the incredible efforts of GPJ family that have resulted in such an outstanding year for our growing business, it also underscores the success of our single-minded approach: to build experiences around the audience, so that the audience is at the heart.”

