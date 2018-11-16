Honesty and hard work keys to success for Event Awards Finalist Team Lacey Consultancy

First time entrant Team Lacey Consultancy (TLC) has been selected as a Finalist in Small Event Management Company of the Year in the 2018 Australian Event Awards.

The Brisbane based event management company is made up of a small team of dedicated and passionate professionals with event experience dating back to the 1980s.

Specialising in a wide range of large-scale outdoor events spanning cultural, community, corporate and lifestyle sectors, including major calendar events in South-East Queensland, working with regional events is also a passion for the woman at the helm of the company, Wendy Lacey.

“We pride ourselves on the number of events and strategies we have successfully created and implemented over the years,” said Lacey.

“We love what we do and those we work with and for, know this too. So when managing large outdoor events, it is easy to get everyone on board to produce great results!”

The Event Awards eligibility period was a busy time for TLC, with the team involved in producing 12 events ranging from 5,000 attendees to 250,000.

This included Paniyiri Greek Festival, Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers, Brisbane City’s Christmas Parade, James St Food & Wine Trail, Fish Lane Festival and the Channel 9 Brisbane Telethon.

In addition, TLC also oversaw the weekly management of Eat Street Northshore, Brisbane’s largest and only markets in shipping containers.

Of particular note is the team’s concept and delivery of the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers’ two major celebrations, the Heritage Bank Festival of Food & Wine and the Grand Central Floral Parade.

Since being appointed in 2013, gold awards have been won at the Queensland Tourism Awards by the Carnival of Flowers for four consecutive years culminating in the event being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers also received gold awards at the Australian Tourism Awards for the 2015 and 2016 festivals.

TLC has been reappointed to produce the Food & Wine Festival up to 2020.

