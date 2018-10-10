ICC Sydney strengthens ties with Orange

International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) returned to the annual Orange Wine Show over the weekend, celebrating the region’s thriving wine industry and exploring opportunities to further boost its growing network of producers for the second consecutive year.

Members from the venue met with partners and prospective local vignerons to sample new products while also participating in the judging of the 2018 Orange Wine Show Awards, which recognises the achievements of the region’s winemakers.

ICC Sydney once again sponsored the Best Exhibitor of Show accolade which was won by Colmar Estate. Nestled in the highlands of Orange, the vineyard was also awarded gold medals for its Riesling and Pinot Gris varietals which feature on ICC Sydney’s wine list. The popular Mrs Payton by Swinging Bridge, which ICC Sydney stocks, was also named Best Chardonnay.

Representing a quarter of the wines offered at ICC Sydney, the Orange region is already a major wine supplier to the venue, which is now proudly committed to supporting 13 Orange-based wineries including Colmar Estate, Swinging Bridge, Phillip Shaw, Printhie, Brangayne, Angullong Wines and more.

ICC Sydney CEO, Geoff Donaghy said the trip was an excellent opportunity to strengthen ties within its network who are producing award-winning wine and witness first-hand the benefits that its food and wine procurement strategy is creating.

“Our agreements with suppliers are providing financial security, fostering employment and growth opportunities, while simultaneously driving tourist dollars through pre and post-event regional delegate touring.”

Donaghy said that ICC Sydney will continue to heavily invest in the success of the area and to date, more than a quarter of the 150,000 bottles of wine purchased since opening in December 2016 have come from the region.

“We have pioneered a NSW-focused supply chain to support our event delivery and proudly believe local producers should take pride of place in our wine collection. Indeed, more than 83 per cent of the 93 wines that form our collection are from our home state including Orange.”

Tom Ward of Swinging Bridge Wines, and president of the NSW Wine Industry Association praised ICC Sydney for its dedication to the region and said it has quickly become a cellar door to the world.

“With ICC Sydney’s backing, local winemakers and brewers have reported a positive impact on their bottom line, particularly boutique labels. ICC Sydney’s unwavering focus on Orange adds to our brand as a quality wine region that requires representation on every Sydney wine list while showcasing our product to intestate and international guests too.”

William Wilson, ICC Sydney’s Beverage Operations and Cellar Manager and 2018 Orange Wine Show Awards Associate Judge, said visitors have developed a real affection for local drops.

“It was great to judge at the show and reinforce the quality of wines being produced in the Orange region. Their cool climate styles over deliver value and will continue to be incredibly popular with our visitors. Sampling the latest vintages, visiting our partners and finding new opportunities was a fantastic experience.”

Donaghy concluded that it was a highly successful trip and reaffirmed ICC Sydney’s commitment to the region.

“Tens of thousands of interstate and international visitors are enjoying Orange wine every year and we look forward to growing our partnerships within the community – the opportunities are endless.”

