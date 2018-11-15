ICCA names Arinex Founder Roslyn McLeod OAM an ‘Inspirational Woman’

Roslyn McLeod OAM, Arinex Founder and Chair, has been named one of the industry’s 10 most Inspirational Women by the International Conference and Convention Association at its 57thCongress.

The announcement was made by ICCA Immediate Past President Nina Freysen-Pretorius this week, following nominations from the ICCA Board and Regional Chapter chairs.

“It is a humbling experience to receive recognition from my industry peers and is a much-appreciated acknowledgement,” said McLeod.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have been able to attend this global event for so many years and attribute much of my personal growth to networking with so many industry greats in the ICCA environment.”

McLeod attended her first ICCA General Assembly in Bangkok in 1985 and has since travelled to 30 destinations for ICCA Congresses.

She commenced her honorary involvement as Secretary of the Australian Committee in 1987 and went on to serve as a board member of ICCA for six years.

She chaired the Tokyo Congress in 1998 and has given over 30 presentations at ICCA Congresses, regional seminars and IMEX educational sessions on behalf of ICCA.

An active member for more than 30 years, McLeod still supports ICCA in the region, having passed the baton on to key staff members from Arinex to present at ICCA regional seminars where they share their knowledge with newcomers to the industry.

“In a short space of time since receiving this award I have received an overwhelming number of tributes from industry friends and colleagues around the world which has added a beautiful dimension to this accolade for which I am most grateful,” said McLeod.

“It is this network of valued colleagues and the camaraderie we share that inspires me and makes us such a great industry.”

Boundless energy must be an ingredient for success as McLeod has a CV packed with external activities in addition to her time previously spent running Arinex, where there are four offices and 85 staff.

In addition to involvement with ICCA, Roslyn has twice been President of Meetings and Events Australia and is Past President of the Rotary Club of Sydney.

She has concurrently participated in ICCA, International Association of Professional Conference Organisers and the INCON Partnership overseas, whilst attending MEA, Rotary and The Executive Connection in Australia.

“I’m thankful for my wonderful husband, son and daughter and their families who have supported me through these commitments and helped me balance it all.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with them as the new leadership team transitions into Arinex – it’s certainly an exciting time,” said McLeod.

Like this: Like Loading...