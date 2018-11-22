Industry celebrates as Australian Event Awards winners announced

Australia’s best events and strongest achievements in the events industry were announced at the Australian Event Awards ceremony on Wednesday night at Novotel Twin Waters on the Sunshine Coast.

Queensland shone in fitting form for the Awards’ final year hosted by Visit Sunshine Coast, with almost a third of the winners hailing from the sunshine state.

The Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games proved a holistic success, taking out TFH Hire Services Best Sporting Event, with Trade 2018: The Trade and Investment Program also winning Best Exhibition, Trade or Consumer Show. TAFE Queensland took home a trophy for their innovative and immersive training partnership with the Games.

Other big wins included the 29th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest as EVENTelec Best Cultural, Arts or Music Event, Splendour in the Grass for Viking Rentals Best Regional Event, and Vivid Sydney took home the trophy for the Visit Sunshine Coast Best Tourism Event.

There was strong thread of innovative thinking evident through winners such as The Big Anxiety Festival of Arts + Science + People (Aggreko Best New Event), the IEEE International Conference of Robotics and Automation (Best Congress or Conference), the Pop-Up Globe (Best Achievement in Design, Look or Theming) and Mediatec Asia Pacific’s work on the Australian Open (Best Technical Achievement or Innovation).

In the headline categories, David Atkins, Lifetime Achievement Winner 2010, took out Event Producer of the Year for the second year in a row. Event Management Company of the Year was awarded to Belle Laide Events, an event management company and creative agency.

“A huge congratulations to the impressive Finalists and Winners. It’s wonderful to see this passionate industry gathered together for the occasion, and it’s been a privilege to celebrate these achievements on the Sunshine Coast,” says Simon Latchford, CEO of Visit Sunshine Coast.

The Awards Ceremony saw events professionals from all sectors come together to enjoy a bit of sass and sparkle at the black-tie event. Sami Lukis delighted as the host for the evening, and there was a strong local line up of performers.

Noosa Hinterland up-and-comer Emma Tomlinson opened the show with Fergie’s “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody”, setting the tone for a night of celebration, Adiamus String Quartet enhanced the glamour of the evening, and local vocalists The Kitty Kats closed the evening, getting attendees up on their feet with their powerhouse musicality and cheeky charm.

“Tonight we saw a stream of remarkable Finalists and Winners highlighting just how strong our country’s events and event achievements are,” says Ian Steigrad, Managing Director of the Australian Event Awards and Symposium.

“The calibre of their work is quite incredible. A special congratulations to all those who took home a coveted trophy tonight.”

Australian Event Awards National Winners 2018

TFH Hire Services Best Sporting Event: Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games

Visit Sunshine Coast Best Tourism Event: Vivid Sydney 2018, Destination NSW

Best Charity or Cause-Related Event:Hawaiian Ride for Youth 2018, Youth Focus

Best Congress or Conference: 2018 IEEE International Conference on Robotics and Automation, ICMS Australasia

EVENTelec Best Cultural, Arts or Music Event: 29th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2018

Cvent Best Corporate Event: Project Botanicals – A Journey to the Edges of Taste, Music & Imagination 2017, The Round Table Communications

Best Exhibition, Trade or Consumer Show: Trade 2018: The Trade and Investment Program of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, Office of the Commonwealth Games, Queensland State Government

Coates Hire Best Community Event: Living Smart Festival 2017, Lake Macquarie City Council

Showtex Australia Best Small Event: The Lights of Christmas – Rockhampton 2017, Illuminart / The Cathedral College, Rockhampton

Aggreko Best New Event: The Big Anxiety Festival of Arts + Science + People 2017

Viking Rentals Best Regional Event: Splendour in the Grass 2017

Best Achievement in Design, Look or Theming: Stagekings for their work on Pop-Up Globe 2018

Best Achievement in Marketing, Communication or Sponsorship: Sunshine Coast Regional Council for their work on Horizon Festival of Arts and Culture 2017

Best Technical Achievement or Innovation: Mediatec Asia Pacific for their work on the Australian Open Series with Tennis Australia 2017/2018

eps australia Best Achievement in Venue Management: Sydney Showground for their work at Sydney Olympic Park

Best New Product: EventsAIR for their EventStream Engage Feature

Best Event Service: Intelligent Risks for their work in risk, security and crisis management

Best Achievement in Event Education or Training: TAFE Queensland for their Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Training Partnership

Best Achievement in Entertainment: David Atkins Enterprises for their work on White Night Melbourne 2018

Headline categories

Young Achiever of the Year: Natasha Gosper nominated by cievents

Event Producer of the Year: David Atkins nominated by David Atkins Enterprises

Small Event Management Company of the Year: Wingman Events & Brand Activation

Event Management Company of the Year: Belle Laide Events

See the full list of winners and finalists for each category here.

Like this: Like Loading...