Invictus and fashion in the mix for The Business of Events

Invictus Games, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia (MBFWA) and the Australian Grand Prix will share the secrets to their success at The Business of Events to be held in Sydney next year.

Professional advice about the return on investment using demonstrated business solutions will be shared by an impressive range of successful and experienced strategy and planning experts when they come together at this inaugural event.

Among the high calibre speakers will be Executive Director, IMG Fashion Asia Pacific, Natalie Xenita, who will reveal the strategy and role MBFWA plays in fuelling the multi-billion-dollar fashion industry.

“Fashion is a powerhouse industry that drives annual retail sales of over $9 billion and employs some 77,000 people in New South Wales alone. There is much to share from our approach and I look forward to presenting our story at The Business of Events,” Ms. Xenita said.

“MBFWA’s successful growth strategy has helped boost commercial significance of the fashion industry, aiding both national and local economies, and extending audience reach beyond the event. What’s more, all stakeholders enjoy a strong return on investment.”

Ms. Xenita said over 23 years, MBFWA has emerged as the preeminent fashion event in Asia-Pacific – but success didn’t happen overnight.

“After heavy investment by IMG to elevate the overall experience, from sponsorship activations to designer selection and global audience engagement, I’m proud to share our model of success at The Business of Events.”

Conference organiser Gary Daly, Managing Director, Exhibitions & Trade Fairs, said harnessing how Australia’s biggest and best events are successfully managed by the specialists who drive business growth, from planning through to execution, will be the cornerstone of The Business of Events.

“Key solutions will be on offer from the experts who sit in the hot seats of Australian’s most recognised events,” Mr Daly said.

“Global attention from the business world will be on Sydney, as the Invictus Games kick off this week. This is the result of a significant amount of high-level business planning and execution. The Business of Events, will be where the Invictus Games CEO, Patrick Kidd, can share his learnings from the success of the Games from a global and local perspective.”

The inaugural conference will take place in Sydney on 7-8 February 2019, hosting in-depth discussions around the theme, Powering Growth, exploring how to identify new business, increasing the bottom line, the future of major events and how to ensure business growth.

Keynotes, plenaries and flexible break-out sessions will allow delegates to create a bespoke conference experience to maximise their investment. Speakers, strategically invited from key sectors, will provide diverse, forward-thinking insights in a unique two-day program.

Alongside international keynote, Laura Schwartz, former White House Director of Events, Xenita and Kidd, other high-calibre confirmed speakers include:

Penny Lion , Executive General Manager of Events, Tourism Australia

, Executive General Manager of Events, Andrew Westacott , CEO, Australian Grand Prix

, CEO, Terese Casu , CEO, Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

, CEO, Helen Sawczak , National CEO, Australia China Business Council

, National CEO, Damien Hodgkinson, Executive Director, Melbourne Comedy Festival

Senior event professionals will have unparalleled access to industry leaders from which to learn about event safety and architecture, sales growth, governance, future business and professional development.

Daly said speakers will share some insightful key learnings including the market potential for Australia and opportunities for Australian businesses, what we can learn from our international counterparts.

He said the optimum learning platforms will offer participants invaluable opportunities to upskill and power growth.

“These speakers contribute to the Australian economy through major events and operate in international markets with different policies and jurisdictions, so they know what issues you can face in the international marketplace,” Mr Daly said.

“The Business of Events will share how to take advantage of Australia’s position within the global marketplace, how to capitalise on an aggressive event strategy and how to power growth.”

