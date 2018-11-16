Kenvale College an Event Awards Finalist after students deliver for RASNSW

A partnership with the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW has put Kenvale College in the mix as a Finalist in the Australian Event Awards for Best Achievement in Event Education or Training.

In a great example of industry-education collaboration, Kenvale College Event Management students delivered four fashion events at the Royal Easter Agricultural Show in Sydney, the largest ticketed event in the Southern Hemisphere.

Delivering the Natural Fibre Fashion Parade alongside the Best Wearable Art, Best Functional Garment and Best Millinery competitions, students were responsible for all aspects of the Parade from planning, to decor, choreography, onsite logistics, security, AV, technical production, digital and management of rehearsals as well as the series of events throughout the show.

The Parade was a celebration of the natural fibres industry as well as an opportunity to entertain and educate an audience of approximately 18,000 across the five day show.

Utilising student expertise, under the mentorship of their lecturer, the RAS was able to host the events on a tight budget which drove commercial opportunities for garment designers and created a selling point for competition exhibitors and stall holders in future years.

“It really tested their skills in being able to deal with multiple stakeholders and being able to be quite creative,” says Kenvale’s events lecturer Brigid Treloar of the 22 students who worked on the event.

One of the largest stakeholders was clearly impressed. Danielle Krix, Manager of Agricultural Development at RAS called the relationship between the society and the students “exceptional”.

“They were very forthcoming with ideas and it didn’t stop there, many of the students really went above and beyond what was required,” she said.

Students took on the project in addition to two days a week of study commitments and at least 18 hours per week at paid industry placements.

“It was a very good experience and a very real experience,” said one of the students, Georgia-May Galea.

“It really gave all of us students an idea of what working in the real events industry is like – being able to see something built from the ground up, being able to see every element unfold.”

Like this: Like Loading...