MEA announces awards events dates

Meetings & Events Australia has announced the dates for the state and territory MEA Awards events to be held in February and March 2019 across Australia.

To encourage recognition within local marketplaces, finalists and winners are first announced and celebrated in each state and territory. The finalists of these Awards are automatically entered in the National MEA Awards presented at the Evolve 2019 Conference to be held in Brisbane on 21 March – 2 April.

MEA Awards events will be held as follows:

ACT – Tuesday, 26 February 2019, Old Parliament House, Canberra

NSW – Wednesday, 27 February 2019, Luna Park Sydney

Tasmania – Thursday, 28 February 2019, The Old Woolstore Apartment Hotel, Hobart

Northern Territory – Monday, 4 March 2019, Darwin Convention Centre

Victoria – 5 March 2019, Metropolis Events, Southbank

Queensland – Wednesday, 6 March venue to be confirmed

South Australia – Thursday, 7 March, Adelaide Convention Centre

Western Australia – Friday, 8 March, Crown Hotels Perth

Robyn Johnson, CEO of MEA says, “We are pleased to be announce the state and territory MEA Awards events so far in advance and encourage the members and their guests to attend the events to support their local Awards Program.

“We are hoping that MEA will break the 2017 submission record and invite the membership to review the Award categories and submit an Award to profile their events, their key personnel and their companies.”

The MEA Awards are the Australian event industry’s peak Awards program that has recognised excellence for more than 30 years.

Submitting an Award application helps MEA members to review business practices and revisit and reflect on past achievements. In addition, entering the Awards demonstrates to staff, stakeholders and clients that their organisation is committed to the pursuit of excellence.

Tickets to attend the state and territory Awards will go on sale in the coming weeks.

For a list of Awards categories and criteria, click here.

