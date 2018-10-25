MEA to offer one day “pop up” exhibition spaces at Evolve 2019

In keeping with offering new opportunities and initiatives at its annual conference, Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) has launched its 2019 sponsorship and exhibition opportunities which for the first time includes “Pop Up” exhibition space.

Feedback received from some exhibitors was that being on a stand for both days of the event limits their opportunity to network, so MEA is offering exhibitors a choice of “Pop Up” stands that can be booked for one day or the standard two day booking option.

In addition, MEA will open the exhibition on Sunday prior to the Conference Opening for “High Tea with the Exhibitors”. This will provide exhibitors with a great opportunity to interact with the conference attendees.

The exhibition offers single or double stands and Moreton Hire will be showcasing its new backlit signage.

There are also many opportunities to sponsor the conference. The program will be presented in eight one or two-day tracks that cover event business, best practice, event management, technology, wellness and professional development, event panorama, Future Leaders, sales and marketing.

Robyn Johnson, CEO of MEA says, “MEA has listened to the industry through feedback and one on one consultations to develop a program that offers content to showcase what is new, particularly in technology”.

Evolve 2019 is being held at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre on 31 March to 2 April 2019 and is the largest conference held in Australia for the event industry.

A copy of the Prospectus is on the Evolve 2019 website.

