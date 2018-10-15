Meet MCEC’s flagship eatery

Goldfields Café & Bar is one of the newest players in Melbourne’s world-renowned food scene.

The cafe is Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre’s (MCEC) flagship food outlet, where local flavours are celebrated and the kitchen’s creativity showcased.

Goldfields Chef de Cuisine, Brad Hutchinson, is leading the new cafe in providing new and mouth-watering food experiences.

“At Goldfields we have a strong focus on share plates and locally sourced produce,” Mr Hutchinson said.

“We’re committed to sourcing our produce from local suppliers, not only to promote the wonderful producers we have right here in Victoria but also to reduce our venue’s environmental footprint.”

Goldfields Café & Bar is Melbourne personified – unpretentious and welcoming. Visitors can grab a coffee and house-made pastry or settle in to enjoy wine by the glass and all day dining.

The space provides a relaxed environment to refuel, re-charge and network.

Some of Victoria’s most iconic and exciting wines are also available for sampling by the glass, thanks to the inclusion of a state-of-the-art wine dispenser.

A convention centre first, the dispenser enables premium wine to be served by the glass, with 16 carefully curated wines on constant rotation.

