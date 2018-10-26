Moshtix renews Zoos Victoria partnership

moshtix has been selected by Zoos Victoria to continue as the exclusive ticketing partner for the ‘Zoo Twilights’ concert series which runs annually from January to March at Melbourne Zoo.

The decision was made via an official tender process and will see moshtix partnering with Zoos Victoria for at least the next three years.

The news comes on the back of Taronga Zoo’s decision in September to reappoint moshtix for its own commercial events, again as part of a competitive tender process.

Zoo Twilights customers will benefit from moshtix’s recent investment in technologies including enhanced ecommerce tools and its recently announced moshMessenger bot which allows customers to have their tickets delivered directly to their Facebook Messenger account.

Having a locally operated Customer Service Centre was also a key factor for Zoos Victoria in ensuring their customers always receive first class service and responsiveness.

Robbie Russo, Visitor Programs Manager at Zoos Victoria said of the decision to re-sig: “While our initial business with moshtix was driven by ticketing, we quickly came to realise that the service and value-add components of moshtix provided us with market reach and capacity resource gains that we had not expected.

“moshtix is more than just a ticketing supplier: they provide a holistic end-to-end user journey that builds new audiences and helps maintain relationships with those audiences once engaged, all in a zero-cost-to-Zoos-Victoria model.

“Over the past five years, our Twilight music series has experienced impressive uninterrupted growth. Many factors can be attributed to its success and we believe that moshtix is one of those key factors. Our view of them as a partner rather than a service provider exemplifies the type of relationship that moshtix offers.”

The events delivered by the Zoos Victoria team are not only important to the Victorian music community, but are also critical to species conservation. All Zoo Twilights proceeds help Zoos Victoria fight to save the Eastern Barred Bandicoot, which used to thrive in Victoria, from extinction.

Harley Evans, moshtix CEO and Managing Director, commented on the relationship: “We’re thrilled to be able to continue our relationship with Zoos Victoria to drive growth to their Zoo Twilights series and provide the level of service and support required for such an iconic and important event, along with supporting ‘Music Against Wildlife Extinction’.”

Zoos Victoria announced their full lineup this week which includes Cat Power, Client Liaison, Aloe Blacc, Vera Blue, Daryl Braithwaite, and Sampa The Great. The series will run from 25 January through 9 March 2019 with tickets on sale from Tuesday 30 October 2018.

