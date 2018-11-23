New Zealand’s biggest team heads to PCOA Conference 2018

New Zealand’s biggest-ever team of business events’ suppliers is set to exhibit at the PCOA Conference from 9 to 11 December in Melbourne.

This year, 19 venues, hotels, convention bureaus and activity operators from across the country are joining Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) and Tourism New Zealand at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

CINZ Australia Manager, Sharon Auld says it is New Zealand’s largest contingent in eight years at the PCOA Conference, and this year they will be ready to greet delegates on an eye-catching new 100% Pure New Zealand stand.

“Our growing team reflects the expansion of venue infrastructure and opportunities across the country. We are excited to update delegates on the realm of options in New Zealand and the significant developments, including the two new convention centres in Christchurch and Auckland opening in 2020,” Auld says.

As part of the conference programme, Tourism New Zealand has invited futurist and sought-after speaker, Rohit Talwar to explore the opportunities and challenges arising from the global forces driving change and creating new business potential in the meetings industry.

PCOA delegates will also have a chance to apply for the 2019 CINZ MEETINGS Hosted Buyer programme, with applications going live at next month’s conference.

“Throughout the conference we will be sharing our unique sense of manaakitanga, making guests feel welcome with some special kiwi treats, including Cloudy Bay wine served during the conference lunch breaks,” she says.

Joining CINZ and Tourism New Zealand at PCOA Conference 2018 are: Air New Zealand, Auckland Convention Bureau, Auckland Conventions Venues and Events, Auckland Museum, Business Events Waikato, Business Events Wellington, ChristchurchNZ Convention Bureau, Cordis Auckland, Destination Rotorua Business Events, Dunedin Convention Bureau, Heritage and CityLife Hotels, Hobbiton Movie Set, Napier Conference Centre, New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC), Queenstown Convention Bureau, Rotorua Energy Events Centre, Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre, Venues Wellington, and Wayfare (Real Journeys).

Like this: Like Loading...