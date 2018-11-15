Plaza Ballroom event eyes 2018 Event Awards trophy

Truly Madly Deeply Melbourne Part Three, a showcase of an iconic Melbourne venue and some of the best produce Victoria has to offer, is in the running to be Australia’s best corporate event after selection as an Australian Event Awards Finalist for 2018.

Staging its third iteration in 2018 as part of the Melbourne Food and Wine Festival, the event at the Plaza Ballroom, part of Melbourne’s Regent Theatre, was a nod to the city’s commitment to culinary excellence; presenting five contemporary courses – including two entrees and a pre-dessert dessert – by award-winning and hatted Executive Chef, David Ricardo, with a few added surprises along the way.

Truly Madly Deeply Melbourne is the only time the venue is open to the public each year.

“We aim to build on a unique offering of bold, innovative cuisine matched with outstanding Victorian wines, all served in one of Melbourne’s most decadent settings,” explains Karen Groch, Director of Sales and Events at Marriner Group, which manages the venue.

“Built in 1929, this venue has played a large part in the Melbourne culture for the last 90 years.”

Groch says Truly Madly Deeply Melbourne Part Three took its cue from Melbourne Food and Wine Festival’s 2018 theme of “Community”.

“There was a Community Market on arrival where guests could rove around market stalls, try the food and meet the suppliers of the food they were about to eat,” she says.

“We added in a special bar for craft beer tastings from local award-winning brewers, and [Australia’s] first female owned brewery, Two Birds Brewery and a supper item designed to match.”

Over the past few years, the event has developed a loyal following, which presents a challenge to the organisers to ensure the dinner evolves and remains fresh and exciting.

“We have to make sure that the event is bigger and better every year. We got our team in a room and brainstormed what would work well for the third year in a row and we were very pleased with the result.”

Groch adds that differentiating their event from others on the calendar of the Food and Wine Festival is a key focus, as is offering the best possible event within a reasonable ticket price.

“We work very closely with our stakeholders and suppliers to achieve this goal.”

Given the event sells out each year, these challenges appear to have been convincingly overcome.

In another new initiative this year, left over food was donated to food charity Second Bite.

