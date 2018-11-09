Preliminary program launched for Evolve 2019

Meetings & Events Australia has launched the preliminary program for Evolve 2019 to be held 31 March – 2 April 2019 at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre.

The EVOLVE 2019 Conference Program was designed following consultation with the industry and is based on learnings and feedback from the highly successful 2018 Conference in Adelaide. The program will focus on eight key tracks. Each track has been assigned Track Champions who have been providing oversight on the content and selection of speakers.

The tracks are:

Best Practice Case Studies – this track showcases MEA award-winning events as well as key international events with high levels of complexity. The case studies will provide insights into best practice in event management. Learn firsthand from producers of these amazing events and more, including, government procurement, exhibition management and delivering multifaceted events.

Event Business – this track is all about how to manage your business to achieve great outcomes. In a changing world, businesses need to be agile and able to keep up with new technology and work practices. Learn how to manage your business to protect it from risk and consider alternative business models.

Event Management – this track will include presentations on procurement, commoditising creativity, sustainability best practice, setting the standard guidelines for dietary requirements, the value of incentives and other key topics designed specifically for event managers. Learn about what is new in Australia that will support your future events.

Event Panorama – the wider world of events. This track is focused on global trends and perspectives, the Australian market and how Australia is positioned in the competitive world of attracting and delivering events.

Future Leaders – developed for future leaders and designed to meet the education and professional development needs for tomorrow’s industry leaders. This track will feature young Australians leading events globally. Who is doing it right? What are the differences to running events in Australia? The track will include some interactive sessions designed to develop collaborative problem-solving and communication skills and more.

Sales and Marketing – build on your skills to stay ahead in a highly competitive market. This track will include building relationships, using social media to grow your reach, analysis and measurement and best strategies to market your business and events.

Tech Talks – AI, VR and all that is new in technology, staging and production and how it is used to increase the event experience. There will be sessions on what to expect in the future and you will experience practical demonstrations on how to use this technology. Be first to see new technology that has not hit the market.

Wellness and Personal Development– work/life balance is key to working in the events industry. This track will show you how to achieve this holy grail. It will also include sessions on developing your personal and professional skills to assist you in life and your career. Learn how to manage stress and how to avoid digital burnout.

Robyn Johnson, CEO of Meetings & Events Australia, says, “MEA has been researching and collaborating with the industry to develop the 2019 conference program. The format has been changed to deliver a selection of topics presented by world leading speakers and event producers, young event professionals and experts we can learn from to improve our businesses, events, careers and lives.”

The program will include plenary presentations from Mark Bouris, on strategies for success in competitive markets, Susan Kirby, CEO of St. Patrick’s Festival in Ireland, futurist Steve Sammartino, leadership expert Sonia McDonald, and adventurer James Castrission.

Delegates will experience new event venues including the spectacular Howard Smith Wharves, which open shortly, and the Queensland Museum, located within walking distance of the

host venue.

The national MEA Awards Dinner will be held on Tuesday 2 April and will be a night of celebration, recognition and surprises.

“There are still some sessions yet to be finalised. We want to keep our options open for late breaking opportunities, however we are confident that the program has strong appeal and will attract attendance from across the industry,” Johnson added.

There are still opportunities to sponsor and exhibit at Evolve 2019. Registrations are open, with early registration closing on 8 January 2019. Click here for more information.

