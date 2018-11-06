Queenstown lands CINZ conference for 2019

Queenstown will host the Conventions and Incentives New Zealand (CINZ) Conference in October 2019. The win was announced at the CINZ conference in Auckland last week.

Queenstown will welcome over 180 delegates from New Zealand’s business events industry, including suppliers, professional conference organisers, managers and sales teams of venues, hotels and regional convention bureaus, plus a range of local and international speakers.

Queenstown’s growing reputation as a premier business events destination has been highlighted by this year’s Amway incentive group from China, which saw 6300 delegates visit the destination in 11 groups of 500, experiencing a huge range of Queenstown’s incentive offerings during the autumn shoulder season.

CINZ Chief Executive, Sue Sullivan says next year’s conference will be the ideal opportunity to showcase Queenstown as an outstanding incentive destination, along with its business event infrastructure, to the many industry members who make up this high-value industry.

“We are delighted to be in Queenstown for our annual conference next year. We know this will be a popular destination for our members. This Southern Lakes gem holds many unique highlights that can only be found in the region and we look forward to showcasing these to our delegates,” she says.

Queenstown Convention Bureau Director, Kiran Nambiar said the region’s operators are excited to be hosting the CINZ Conference 2019 in the spectacular setting they call home.

“On behalf of our Queenstown operators I thank Sue and her team for the opportunity.This win comes at a time when Queenstown’s position as a premium incentive and event destination is consolidating on the world stage, and we look forward to reinforcing that message to New Zealand business events industry next October,” he said.

