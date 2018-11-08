Regional sustainable living festival a Finalist in the Australian Event Awards

Lake Macquarie City Council’s Living Smart Festival has been announced as a finalist in the Coates Hire Best Community Event category.

In 2017, the Living Smart Festival featured a broad range of workshops, activities, stalls and presentations to engage a diverse audience. Over 25,000 people attended the event.

The event began with lakeside yoga where about 200 people moved and stretched together.

Attendees of the festival also had opportunity to enjoy food and live music in the park, shop the farmers markets, wonder artisan and sustainability stalls, watch demonstrations, participate in workshops, play in the kids’ zone, and get advice on all things sustainability.

The Council’s Manager Cultural Services, Jacqui Hemsley, said it was significant for the community event to be recognised at a national level.

“Now in its eighth year, the Living Smart Festival is Lake Macquarie’s largest free community event, celebrating environmental sustainability.

“Through this community festival, we hope to empower people to build a healthier and cleaner city.”

