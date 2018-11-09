Scene Change throws support behind future leaders again

Meetings & Events Australia’s recently re-named Future Leaders program has received a major boost with national AV company Scene Change re-committing as its National Sponsor.

Formerly YMEA, Future Leaders brings a new focus on developing business skills for the meeting industry’s up-and-coming talent. The program includes education, mentoring and industry strategy as well as networking events.

“It’s been an absolute privilege to work with so many smart, energetic people in the Future Leaders committees,” said Scene Change Co-founder and MEA Vice Chair, Ian Whitworth.

“In many ways they’re leading us, as events from just the people in the room to a wider social audience. That evolution is vital for as an industry.”

The Scene Change sponsorship will help give Future Leaders a greater national presence and develop its image among industry employers as a source of essential business skills.

“Scene Change’s support has been important to develop the stars of tomorrow, both for MEA and the whole meetings industry. We have plans for Future Leaders to have a voice at board level, their input is vital for our industry’s long-term growth and success,” said MEA’s CEO, Robyn Johnson.

Those interested in taking part as an active future leader in their state or territory should contact MEA.

