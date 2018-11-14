SeeChange Jervis Bay Arts Festival selected a Finalist in Australian Event Awards

As a National Finalist in the 2018 Australian Event Awards, SeeChange Jervis Bay Arts Festival has nabbed a spot amongst the best events in Australia.

SeeChange is a celebration of the creativity, culture and cuisine of the Jervis Bay region in New South Wales.

A beautiful and largely unspoilt area well known as a summer holiday destination for its spectacular beaches, national parks, native fauna and flora and range of outdoor pursuits, SeeChange creates a compelling reason to return to Jervis Bay in winter to experience its rich cultural life.

The 2018 festival presented a smorgasbord of over 100 free and ticketed events including art exhibitions, artists’ talks and workshops, a literary lunch with Jane Caro, a poetry hub, The Pocket pop-up theatre with live music, cabaret, comedy and circus acts, street performance and public art installations and [email protected] – a suite of food focussed events.

“As the festival director, one of the most inspiring and moving moments was being in The Pocket, witnessing 100 primary school students being completely transported by wonderfully clever children’s theatre and becoming players in the unfolding story, opening their minds and hearts in totally unexpected ways,” said Dr Natalie McDonagh who, in addition to curating the festival, is the President of Jervis Bay and Basin Arts Inc., the not-for-profit association responsible for the festival.

Event Awards entries are judged by Australian industry leaders and experts on all aspects of event management including best practice, innovation, marketing, stakeholder engagement and management, sustainability and event legacy.

Event Awards winners for 2018 will be be announced on the Sunshine Coast next Wednesday, 21 November.

The next iteration of SeeChange Jervis Bay Arts Festival will take place 1-10 June 2019.

