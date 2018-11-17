Select Audio Visual takes the 2018 Lord Mayor’s Business Awards to a new level

The black-tie gala affair played host to over 600 guests, gathering at Brisbane City Hall on the 19th October 2018.

Select Audio Visual was engaged to provide audio visual production and a stage design for the 2018 Lord Mayors Business Awards (LMBA). The brief was to create a stage design that reflects the creativity and innovative nature of the event, whilst celebrating the continued growth of the city’s economy and outstanding contributions of Brisbane businesses and entrepreneurs.

Guests were welcomed in King George Square for pre-dinner drinks with a lively ambient atmosphere, flooded with a combination of moving and static lighting fixtures, setting the celebratory tone for the evening.

Upon entry to the main auditorium, with the stage being the focal point for the evening, Select Audio Visual created an engaging stage design for guests. A 9.14m by 5.14m projection screen provided optimum viewing for guests and a combination of animated LED panels and colour changing lighting bars were suspended vertically beneath.

The LED panels depicted Brisbane city’s iconic landmarks as a seamless blend across the six individual sections creating a visual feast. Custom-designed content was pin-sharp and delivered to the main projection screen with the latest full-HD laser projectors. Two delay screens each measuring 3.05m by 1.8m were mounted in the rear of the room, on the mezzanine level, so that all seated guests had a clear view of the content and presentations.

Intelligent lighting was designed and programmed to precision to complement the heritage architecture of the main auditorium and, in particular, the live opening act; illuminated dancers in neon glow-in-the-dark outfits that need black UV light to create the essential luminosity.

Technical Director, Rob Jamieson, and his specialist team worked closely with LOUD Events to ensure a seamless event experience from the awards announcements, multiple live performances and cues, walk-up stings and follow-spot lighting for award recipients and camera switching for presentations.

Select Audio Visual Sales and Marketing Manager, Susan Hamilton, says it was a thrill for the team to be involved in this high-profile event with Brisbane Marketing.

“Being an annual event, with a record number of nominations, I’m very proud to say that we exceeded the client’s expectations by providing a new level of creative stage design and raising the bar from previous years,” she says.

