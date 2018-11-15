Small agency with a big footprint vying to be Australia’s best at the Event Awards

Belle Laide Events has been named as a finalist for Event Management Company of The Year at the Australian Event Awards after delivering a full calendar of innovative events that stretched from Sydney to New York.

Following big wins for CIM Magazine Best Meeting or Conference at the 2017 Australian Event Awards and Corporate Event of the Year at the 2017 National Meetings & Events Australia Industry Awards for its work on TEDxSydney, Belle Laide Events spread its wings and headed over to the USA to ply its trade.

Producing a high level influencer event in New York was just one of the highlights in a year that saw BLE maintain an impressive 95% repeat business rate and engage some major new clients including Audi, Minter Ellison, DHL, and Adobe.

Although event delivery fell outside of Event Awards eligibility for 2018, Belle Laide also began work projects with a number of large tech companies which has had a significant impact on the company’s development.

“Work during the eligibility period saw BLE get a firm toehold in the tech space, producing major events for key clients like Microsoft and Adobe,” said Belle Laide Director Mark Taylor.

“This has really grown our agency, not just in size but also in mindset. It has exposed us to leading edge thinking around topics like the modern workplace, and the integration of CX and UX best practice into brand events.”

During the eligibility period, BLE also won a coveted agency panel position with Microsoft – one of only a small handful of agencies on the panel and the only new agency to be appointed from a huge field of tenderers.

Another stand-out event included bringing to life Tourism Australia’s “There’s nothing like Australia for business events” strategy via its prestigious Dreamtime event.

Held every two years and targeting key international business event and incentive professionals, this is the second time in a row that BLE has been selected to produce Dreamtime via a competitive national tender process.

It has also been a significant year for BLE internally, transforming its head office in Camperdown into a greenery-filled co-working space – that landed a feature in The Design Files – along with investing in best practice systems across the entire organisation including IT and data security, human resources and sustainability.

