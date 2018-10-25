Strong industry support for professional development in Symposium workshops

Key players from across the events industry have come together to form a powerful line up of Workshops for the Australian Event Symposium, demonstrating a clear sense of how strongly industry leaders value continuing education and innovation.

In a striking development, this year’s Symposium is entirely in workshop format, with attendees having direct, collaborative contact with events experts and being co-creators in an education experience that is directly applicable to each delegate’s work in events.

The Symposium Workshops are designed to address skill development in areas identified as being in-demand for the evolving event landscape.

“The event marketing landscape has changed considerably, especially over the last 10 years and it’s important that marketing engages, excites and educates – rather than a quick sell. We have developed a winning approach to event marketing and we’ll be sharing our strategy for the first time at the Symposium,” says Alana Hay, founder of Milestone Creative Australia, who is leading a workshop on building sustainable marketing strategies for events.

“A significant contributor to effective business strategy is human connection, which we shouldn’t risk neglecting at the hands of technology,” says Steve Fontanot of Havas/The Blvd, who will be exploring how to create bountiful relationships that serve business needs, and drive success in bids, pitches, or sales.

Those in positions leading teams, driving events, or with an operations focus will be well-served with workshops on nurturing stakeholders towards best outcomes, with Hailey Mason of Sorted Events, whilst Vickii Cotter is focussing on maintaining best-practice in detailed, thorough, outcome-oriented project management.

Jon Corbishley FSIA, in-demand risk, safety and security expert, will explore the reality of keeping events safe and minimising risk.

For those wishing to disrupt their everyday routine and inspire something extraordinary in their work, the creative gurus at Imagination Australia – who have won four Australian Event Awards in the last two years alone – are leading a workshop on creativity and event reinvention.

Many of those running workshops at the Symposium are also judges of the prestigious Australian Event Awards. These judges, including Vickii Cotter (Visabel), Heath Campanaro (Imagination Australia), Steve Fontanot (The Blvd (Red Agency Group)/Havas Brand Experience), will bring the knowledge, expertise and insight they contribute to the Awards program to the table in an educational context at the Symposium.

“It’s a great community of people who believe in innovation and constant improvement of our work and our industry. It’s quite outstanding that people of this calibre are coming together to share what they know to move the skills and capabilities of our industry forward,” says Ian Steigrad, Managing Director of the Event Awards and Symposium.

