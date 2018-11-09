Sunshine Coast wins two national conferences

The Sunshine Coast has won two major national conferences to further build the region’s reputation as one of Australia’s premier business events destinations.

Over 250 delegates are expected to visit the Sunshine Coast next year for the National Clean Technologies Conference & Exhibition, which will take place from 29-31 May 2019 at The Events Centre Caloundra.

The Events Centre will also host The Performing Arts Connections Australia Conference and Performing Arts Exchange between 25-29 August 2019, with the event secured by Sunshine Coast Council and Business Events Sunshine Coast (BESC) with support via the Business Events Assistance Program.

The conference is acknowledged as one of the most significant annual gatherings of performing arts professionals anywhere in Australia, attracting between 400 and 500 delegates, as well as an array of national and international guest speakers.

The conference will be held in conjunction with the Sunshine Coast’s annual Horizon Arts Festival, which will highlight the Sunshine Coast’s growing reputation as an innovative arts and cultural destination.

“The Performing Arts Conference and the National Performing Arts Exchange will provide a significant economic and cultural contribution to the Sunshine Coast,” said Councillor Tim Dwyer.

“Our vision is for the Sunshine Coast to be Australia’s most sustainable region – healthy, smart, creative, and hosting Australia’s leading performing artists and arts managers during the Horizon Festival will really put us on the cultural map.”

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO, Simon Latchford, said the Sunshine Coast was targeting both niche business events and major conferences and events.

“We have the benefit of accessibility for delegates and the richness and diversity of the destination, and that attractive combination is really resonating with conference and event organisers,” said Latchford.

“Our future prospects of building our business events market are looking even better with major new hotels confirmed, funding approved for a feasibility study into a dedicated Convention Centre, the announcement of Novotel Twin Waters Resort’s new convention facilities, and work beginning on the expansion and upgrade of Sunshine Coast Airport.”

