Sydney precinct transformation receives national acclaim

The Darling Harbour Transformation Project, which International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) sits at the heart of, has been awarded the Walter Burley Griffin Award for Urban Design at the 2018 Australian Institute of Architects National Awards.

The project, developed in partnership between the NSW Government, Lendlease and HASSELL + Populous, is Sydney’s most significant urban renewal initiative in more than 20 years.

On presenting the award, the jury praised the transformation for its integration into the public realm and recognised the positive impact it is having on the city of Sydney.

“The reinvention of Darling Harbour is a significant moment in Sydney’s urban transformation. The redevelopment sought to enhance the urban experience – not just for tourists, but for residents and workers.

“The precinct feels vital, engaging and safe. This is a true urban project of city scale, which will have an important impact on the future of the inner city.”

CEO of ICC Sydney, Geoff Donaghy said the award further acknowledged the change that Darling Harbour has undergone as a result of its revitalisation.

“Today, the nation’s premier convention, exhibition and entertainment venue, ICC Sydney, sits at the heart of a dynamic precinct for locals and visitors alike that celebrates the best of Sydney on the waterfront.

“We’re at the nexus of Sydney’s innovation and entertainment precincts, delivering all that a delegate, visitor or resident could desire.”

NSW Minister for Finance, Services and Property, Victor Dominello said the NSW Government is proud of the public benefit that the multi-billion dollar revitalisation of the Darling Harbour precinct has delivered.

“This project has completely transformed and enriched Darling Harbour.

“ICC Sydney sits at the epicentre of this revitalisation and has played a major role in its activation through its delivery of events and engagement with the community.”

A NSW Government project, ICC Sydney was delivered in partnership with Darling Harbour Live, comprising Lendlease, Hostplus, First State Super, Capella Capital, AEG Ogden and Spotless FM.

Like this: Like Loading...