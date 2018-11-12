Sydney Showground a finalist in the EEAA Awards for Jeunesse Global events

Sydney Showground has been nominated as a finalist in the prestigious EEAA Awards for Excellence for a gala event staged across two nights earlier this year.

The Sydney venue has been declared a finalist in the Best Venue Team category for its handling of the Jeunesse Global account.

In May 2018, Sydney Showground at Sydney Olympic Park two gala dinners for Jeunesse Global’s Chinese high achievers.

More than 6600 Jeunesse Global distributors travelled to Sydney from China and were hosted for dinner and entertainment on 26 and 27 May inside Sydney Showground’s iconic ‘The Dome’.

Across those two nights Sydney Showground’s catering staff catered for 6607 guests with canapes and a three course meal served out of two kitchens, one of which was purpose built for the event.

Catering included 19,800 canapes, 20,000 prawns and 1320 kilograms of fish.

The two nights also included top end entertainment, sound and lighting.

The Sydney Showground team has built a reputation for being able to create ‘bespoke’ experiences for its clients, sometimes at short notice.

In recent weeks Sydney Showground was the home base for the competitors and their family and friends in the Invictus Games 2018, a week-long competition between military servicemen and women from 18 countries.

This event required the Sydney Showground catering team to create meals based on the dietary needs and abilities of the competitors to consume them following their service and/or injuries.

Head of Sales for Sydney Showground Andrew Roberts welcomed the organisation’s status as a Finalist in the Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia’s national awards program.

“We pride ourselves on our team’s ability to be flexible and meet our clients’ individual needs and requests,” he said.

“It is an honour to again be recognised as a finalist in the EEAA awards as Best Venue Team and it is a tip of the cap to every member of our hardworking team,” he said.

The winner of the award will be announced at a gala evening in Sydney on December 5, 2018.

Sydney Showground Awards Honor Roll

2017 Winner Best Banqueting & Catering – MEA National Award

Best Banqueting & Catering – MEA National Award 2016 Winner Corporate Social Responsibility – MEA National Award

Corporate Social Responsibility – MEA National Award 2016 Winner Banqueting & Catering – MEA National Award

Banqueting & Catering – MEA National Award 2016 Winner Banqueting & Catering – MEA State Final

Banqueting & Catering – MEA State Final 2016 Winner Best Achievement in Venue Management – Australian Event Awards

Best Achievement in Venue Management – Australian Event Awards 2015 & 2016 Voted by fans as ‘Best AFL Venue for Fan Experience’

Voted by fans as ‘Best AFL Venue for Fan Experience’ 2015 Winner Best Venue Team – EEAA Awards for Excellence

Best Venue Team – EEAA Awards for Excellence 2011 & 2014 Winner Best Venue – Australian Event Awards

Like this: Like Loading...