Sydney Showground catering team up for the challenge of Invictus Games

With the start of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 just days away, the award-winning catering team at Sydney Showground is preparing to roll out five-star treatment to the competitors and their family and friends.

From 18 October, The Dome will be transformed into Invictus Games House, a home away from home for 500 competitors and more than 1,000 of their family and friends.

The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured and ill service men and women, both active duty and veteran. The Games use the healing power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and celebrate the crucial role played by family and friends.

From October 20 to October 27, competitors from 18 nations will contest medals in 11 adaptive sports. The events will be staged across Greater Sydney, including Sydney Olympic Park and in and around Sydney Harbour.

Head of Catering and Customer Service at Sydney Showground Dwane Goodman said preparing special menus and a temporary home base for the competitors and their supporters has been a massive undertaking.

“This is a very special event and we at Sydney Showground are extremely proud to take on the challenge of catering for it,” Goodman said.

“Given the task of meeting the requirements of men and women with dietary challenges resulting from their military service as well as many individuals with religious sensitivities when it comes to food, our team has spent five months in developing our menus and preparing for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018.

“We at Sydney Showground pride ourselves on the fact we are never ‘cookie cutter’, but cater to different needs and requests.

“Our attitude towards staging bespoke events has won Sydney Showground many awards and our team is very proud of that fact,” he said.

Mr Goodman estimates 52,000 specially-designed meals will be served across the duration of the Invictus Games.

Many of the meals will be prepared in separate buildings due to cultural sensitivities, while others have been specifically designed for competitors who in some cases are not able to consume solid foods due to injuries suffered whilst in service.

Mr Goodman and his team of almost 100 staff will simultaneously be catering for two other large events taking place on site. Three events at the same time is not unusual for the Sydney Showground team, but it underlines the outfit’s clockwork precision and professionalism.

Invictus Games Sydney 2018 CEO Patrick Kidd OBE is grateful for the effort of the catering team at the Sydney Showgrounds.

“It is wonderful to have the support of the catering team at Sydney Showgrounds to deliver healthy meals for all competitor and their family and friends so they can focus on their sporting schedules and enjoying the experience of these Games,” Kidd said.

