Sydney Showground wins at the Australian Event Awards

Sydney Showground has claimed yet another trophy to add to its impressive collection, named winner of eps australia Best Achievement in Venue Management at the Australian Event Awards held on the Sunshine Coast on Wednesday evening.

The award ends a big year for the Sydney Showground team which has managed over 150 major events in the qualifying period, including incentive dinners for over 6,500 guests, and more recently, hosting Invictus Games House and the X Games.

Experience in managing numerous exhibitions, various sporting events and of course the famed annual Sydney Royal Easter Show truly showcase the incredible skills of Sydney Showground team.

Priding itself on offering innovative experiences for clients, this award is a well-deserved reflection of Sydney Showground’s hard work in the past year.

Sydney Showground General Manager, Peter Thorpe, says his team is thrilled to be recognised again for its efforts.

“Sydney Showground is honoured to have received this award,” he said

“It caps off a huge year for our team and to be recognised by the industry and our peers is truly icing on the cake.

“Our team continues to push boundaries, delivering innovative and big experiences to our clients. Events such as the Jeunesse Global dinners in May and more recently Invictus Games House are testaments to that.

“We are grateful to accept this award and look forward to continuing to deliver the very best standard of unique events to our Australian and international clients,” Thorpe said.

