TAFE Queensland an Event Awards Finalist after setting benchmark with Commonwealth Games training

TAFE Queensland’s Commonwealth Games training feat has earned it a spot amongst the finalists of the Australian Event Awards.

As the official Training Partner of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018), TAFE Queensland equipped 15,000 volunteers, plus staff and contractors with the skills to deliver a successful event on the international stage.

TAFE Queensland created an innovative event training program that provided an immersive and positive learning experience, and quality training outcomes, across the many roles required to stage the event.

Many challenges were overcome, including scale, timelines, geographic scope and technological complexity; implementing a Games-first online training solution, upskilling participants, providing work-ready staff, and setting a new benchmark for international event training.

Scoping, program development and training delivery all presented a unique challenge in the Australian event-training landscape due to the scale of the undertaking.

The program included event leadership training for 1000 people, role specific training for 200 different roles, venue specific training across 30 different venues, 250 Train the Trainer sessions and orientation training for 15,000 volunteers, operational staff and contractors.

Overall, 360,000 hours of training were delivered (or approximately 41 years of round-the-clock training).

The complexity of the training challenge and extent of the training investment demanded an innovative approach – TAFE Queensland leveraged technology to deliver a sustainable, paperless bespoke event-training solution for 15,000 geographically and culturally diverse volunteers, accessible from anywhere in the world, anytime, on any device.

Kerrie Nash, Practice Director, Human Resources and Workforce for Lagardère Sports in the UK said that TAFE Queensland had set a new benchmark for workforce training for major sporting events.

“The blended learning approach and the content-rich interactive modules are really impressive.

“Certainly, in my experience I have not seen such a holistic approach to learning in the event environment, whereby there is a clear strategy to focus on online, interactive content to develop knowledge, which then enables the face to face training to focus strongly on skills development.”

The higher education institution also created unique work-integrated learning opportunities for TAFE students in the lead up to, and during, GC2018 through industry collaboration.

To create an unforgettable event, the Commonwealth Games relied on the energy, enthusiasm and friendliness of the volunteers.

It was critical for the GC2018 that the volunteer and paid workforce was appropriately informed, connected and skilled to achieve the strategic objectives of the Games.

“The volunteers are the heart and soul of the Games, and this event couldn’t be held without them,” said the Hon Peter Beattie, Chairman of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation.

“The training and skilling of our workforce is so important to the success of the Games. As the official Training Partner, TAFE Queensland has been innovative, entrepreneurial and adaptable in their training provision.”

