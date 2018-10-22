Spotlight on Sydney as SIBOS arrives for a third time

SIBOS begins in Sydney on Monday, bringing with it 7,000 business leaders and decision-makers from around the world. Heralded as the world’s premier financial event, SIBOS in its 40th year will ignite conversation between global banks, industry executives, entrepreneurs and academic experts – following a period of increased regulation and scrutiny in Australia.

Generating more than $38 million in direct expenditure for the NSW economy, SIBOS was secured for the country over four years ago by Sydney’s global meeting bidding specialist, BESydney. In its third visit to Sydney, the global meeting now provides a timely platform to discuss and refine trending topics, while cementing Australia’s reputation as an innovative financial services hub.

It also provides a unique opportunity to showcase the state-of-the-art International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney), which was built by the NSW Government to attract SIBOS, and other massive global meetings like it.

Projecting rapid growth in the size of meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions travelling the globe, BESydney and its tourism industry counterparts were strong advocates for the government’s bold decision to demolish Sydney’s old convention centre in 2014.

Ahead of SIBOS, the NSW government met with heads of the world’s major finance and banking institutions in a gathering brokered by the NSW Department of Industry. Taking place at Parliament House, the event highlighted the investment opportunities available in NSW.

What this concerted effort reflects is a recognition of the benefit to cities and industries that global meetings of this magnitude have. The collaboration between businesses, academics and disruptors this week will not only result in new ideas and solutions, but also long-tail effects such as redefined practice, strengthened networks, and social change.

“Economies are increasingly becoming knowledge intensive,” said BESydney CEO Lyn Lewis-Smith.

“And, for Australia to remain truly competitive, we need to future-proof our sectors. Global meetings, which promote and encourage the development of skills, drive important conversations forward and provide opportunities for global trade and investment, support this. And, in Sydney, we have a proven model of success.”

Head of SIBOS, Chantal Van Es said, “Sydney has a perfect intersection of energy, innovation, infrastructure and new ideas.”

“The BESydney team have been our first point of contact for everything. They’re incredibly connected and put us in touch with all the right stakeholders. Through them we’ve met many different authorities and key local organisers to help make SIBOS 2018 in Sydney a success.”

Highlights of the event include:

The Discover Zone, which will showcase the innovations taking place at NSW universities in the areas of aerospace, bio printing and desalination.

The Oceania Lounge will feature exhibitions from 32 FinTech start-ups from across NSW, Australia and New Zealand.

Innovation Labs from leading Australian banks Commonwealth Bank, ING, National Australia Bank and Westpac.

The 2018 SWIFT Institute Challenge, which will see students create solutions in the area of personal data protection. The eight selected finalists include two teams from the University of Sydney and one from the University of Technology Sydney.

At a pivotal time for Australia’s financial services sector, SIBOS 2018 is facilitating cross discipline collaboration, and allowing the country to showcase its soft power strengths.

