Three Illuminart and partners events among the Finalists in the Australian Event Awards

Illuminart and partners, GPT Group, the Cathedral College Rockhampton, and the Shire of Exmouth, have been selected as National and State Finalists in the 10th Australian Event Awards.

“It is a very exciting time for us to see the team’s expertise and creative skills really shine, both in the production of successful events, and in the recognition of being finalists for these prestigious awards.” said Cindi Drennan, illuminart’s Founding and Artistic Director.

The events at Rouse Hill and Rockhampton are up for national awards at the Event Awards on November 21 on the Sunshine Coast, while the light show at Exmouth will be vying for recognition as one of the best events in Western Australia.

Hills Illuminate, NSW

Illuminart was commissioned by GPT group and Hills Shire to “Light up the Hills” for Christmas 2017 at the Rouse Hill Town Centre. This event was the first of its kind at the venue, and took a

big step in new directions for Christmas and summer entertainment.

The concept integrated community engagement, creative workshops with children, animated storytelling, large scale projection and a custom-made giant inflated luminous sculpture known as AirLume. The new event sparked great curiosity in the local community, who were not used to seeing light-based performance and sculpture at the heart of an event.

The “Hills Illuminate” event ran for 17 evenings during December, promoted as a light show with a ‘twist on Christmas’. Every night families gathered to watch an animated story projected onto

AirLume, as the sun set and the warm summer night came to life with a luminous story wrapped seamlessly around the sculpture.

The projected story combined children’s artwork created in November in art workshops for young people, with specially designed animations that celebrated creativity at Christmas time.

While awaiting darkness, children engaged in interactive playful activities with Lumifonica, a visual music instrument, and joyful illuminated hula and interactive displays by performers.

Children delighted in the illuminations and soundscapes, running and playing among the arched openings formed by AirLume’s curving spaces.

Animated displays also featured in the Rouse Hill Town Centre, where children’s artwork was displayed adding a vibrant and colourful addition to the centre and generating excitement among

families.

The Lights of Christmas, Rockhampton, QLD

The Lights of Christmas was a free public event held 17 -23 December 2017, bringing over 20,000 people to share in the spectacular Christmas story projection onto St Joseph’s Cathedral in Rockhampton, Queensland.

The 20-minute show featured two parts – the first an eight-minute animation reinterpreting the perennial Christmas favourite, The Nutcracker, into a spectacular mapped architectural animation, and the second part showing 14 stunning Christmas-themed artworks based on the heritage stained glass of the magnificent Australian Gothic Cathedral.

From the opening night, the number in attendance exponentially increased as the nightly shows ran up to the final presentation. The feedback received from the public was overwhelmingly positive and there was excitement to see the Cathedral transform in the spirit of Christmas.

A local newspaper poll found 96% of participants wanted to see a return of the event.

Mayor of Rockhampton, Margaret Strelow, praised the event on social media, calling it her “New favourite thing this Christmas”. Her post received over 370 likes and more than 90 shares, and elicited dozens of positive comments

The event brought together skills of animators, illustrators, musicians and technicians to stage a unique and vibrant Christmas event for families in Rockhampton.

Ningaloo Centre Launch, Exmouth, WA

On 15 September 2017, crowds of Exmouth residents and tourist enjoyed an innovative and spectacular presentation of synchronised fireworks and projections that told the story of the town and region in a playful and entertaining show scripted from local stories, anecdotes and archival records.

Animated emus related important moments of history in witty conversations and a rap tune, interspersed with colourful re-enactments of much loved significant moments. The voices of the emus and other characters were performed by high school students and young residents, while local creatives contributed artwork and photographs.

Stories were augmented with carefully selected fireworks that were positioned to look like part of the projection show. “Oohs” and “aahs” resounded as dolphin tails flipped up splashes of gold, whales spouted silver flares, and sea anemones threw up a dazzle of spiralling sparkles.

The show was part of a 50 year anniversary event, celebrating the official opening of the town of Exmouth and the Harold E Holt Naval Communication Station in 1967. The event also celebrated a new milestone – the opening of the Ningaloo Centre. The festivities capitalised on the opportunity to bring community and audience together to celebrate Exmouth’s lifestyle, culture and heritage as it looked back on the rich history of the town, the H.E.H. Station and the people who created the community.

Exmouth local Odile May wrote to congratulate the Shire on a “fantastic and memorable event”.

“From Friday’s opening of the Ningaloo Centre to the fireworks, all events were extremely well attended, professional and of a high calibre. Well done! It was great to hear such positive comments from the community and visitors alike, and a significant milestone in focusing on the future prosperity of Exmouth.”

Another local Kristy Bryan-Smith was similarly impressed.

“The 50 Year Celebration was absolutely spectacular, you should all be incredibly proud of what you’ve created to mark this special occasion!

“You all certainly know how to bring your community together and truly celebrate such a special occasion.”

Illuminart involved artists and animators from Perth, Adelaide, regional SA and regional NSW as well as collaborating with community members to develop the project.

