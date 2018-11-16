Venuemob’s simplification of the venue booking process garners Event Award nomination

Since taking home Best Product or Service at the 2017 Australian Event Awards, Singtel-backed venue marketplace Venuemob has made significant strides in its mission to simplify the event booking process, and disrupt the events industry.

Booking a venue for a single event can take around 12 hours, and a frustrating number of emails. Venuemob’s booking platform now supports near-instantaneous bookings for simple events like social events and meetings.

Venuemob’s 4,000+ venue partners are now able to send quotes to and receive deposits from customers.

This is the culmination of a number of recent additions to the platform including a responsive venue partner dashboard, accurate minimum spends and hire fees available for customers and function space availability information.

“What sets Venuemob apart from other venue-finding platforms and directories is the depth of information available for customers, and the tools available for our diverse array of venue partners to actively sell their event spaces,” says Venuemob co-founder, James Giang.

“Event planners have upfront access to venue minimum spends and hire fees, as well as availability – information which is often kept closely guarded, and which can take multiple conversations or emails [to ascertain].”

“The other difference is our in-house team of event and venue experts, here to swoop in and assist corporate clients with difficult briefs and last-minute requests, always being as hands-on or as hands-off as clients require.”

Venuemob provides a dynamic online presence for over 4,000 venues around Australia, acting as a sales, marketing, and corporate business development team for venues. Venue teams, no matter their size, are empowered to sell their venue to hundreds of thousands of social and corporate event planners every year.

Over 250 venues log into Venuemob Manager every day, communicating directly with customers via 10,000 monthly messages, selling their spaces to event planners who are ready to book.

High quality quotes, responses in less than 24 hours, and search ranking boosts for the most engaged partners means a better quality of service for all.

