Vivid Sydney named best tourism event in the country

Australia’s largest event, Vivid Sydney, was awarded Visit Sunshine Coast Best Tourism Event at the Australian Event Awards on Wednesday, capping off another impressive year for the festival of light, music and ideas which celebrated its tenth anniversary in 2018.

NSW Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall welcomed the accolade and said it was another coup for the nation’s premier State for major events.

“NSW is without doubt Australia’s premier destination for major events and this award demonstrates that the NSW Government’s commitment to presenting a world class calendar of major events is paying dividends,” Marshall said.

“Vivid Sydney is the cherry on the cake when it comes to the NSW events program and it’s become an unmissable experience for Sydneysiders and visitors alike as our capital city is transformed into a kaleidoscope of colour.

“With its three pillars of light, music and ideas there is no doubt that, 10 years strong, Vivid Sydney is one of the most highly anticipated events on the worldwide cultural calendar.”

Owned, managed and produced by Destination NSW, Vivid Sydney has become a hallmark event for the state that has defined Sydney’s cultural identity and completely reinvigorated traditionally quiet Winter trading and tourism periods.

Vivid Sydney has won Best Tourism Event at the Australian Event Awards five times in the last six years.

The Australian Event Awards and Symposium is the national awards program and conference for the Australian events industry, fostering continued excellence, innovation and unity. A list of 2018 winners can be found here.

Like this: Like Loading...