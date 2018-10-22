White Night to return to Ballarat in 2019

The Victorian Government is bringing White Night back to regional Victoria in 2019 with Ballarat to host the famous night of lights for the third time next year.

Victorian Minister for Tourism and Major Events John Eren announced that Ballarat’s historic streetscape will come alive for the third straight year over the weekend, with the city promising to shine brighter than ever before.

Ballarat led the way as the first regional White Night in 2017. The event saw more than 40,000 people flock to the centre of town and generated more than $3 million for the local economy.

In 2018 White Night Ballarat proved to be an even bigger success with more than 60,000 people attending – including more than 15,000 from beyond the region – and injecting more than $5 million into the economy.

“We’re very excited to have secured White Night for another year and look forward to growing this event in 2019, bringing in significant economic benefits for Ballarat and cementing our reputation as a leader in hosting high-calibre events,” said Mayor of Ballarat Cr Samantha McIntosh.

White Night Ballarat will take the lead as Victoria’s White Night, with Melbourne’s rendition moving to a three-day festival that incorporates the hugely successful White Night Melbourne with a broader program.

Events like White Night are a critical driver for visitation and the economy, with over 100,000 people coming to Ballarat over the past two years – boosting local businesses and creating jobs.

Ballarat is renowned for putting on a great show with events like Plate Up Ballarat and the Ballarat Winter Festival, both of which have been supported through the Labor Government’s $20 million Regional Events Fund.

Since 2014, the Labor Government has secured more than 70 major events, 450 business events and supported more than 180 regional events.

