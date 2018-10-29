Yeo Creative Solutions becomes the Australian distributor for Triple E Ltd

A leading manufacturer of drape, scenery and acoustic tracking systems, Triple E Ltd, has announced Yeo Creative Solutions as its Australian distributor.

Triple E track has a reputation for simple design, rugged construction and ease of installation. Used across the globe in theatre, opera, musicals, TV studios, cruise ships and recitals halls, its main features include higher load capacity, faster install times and flexibility with the most cording arrangements available for any tracking system.

Yeo Creative Solutions specialise in events and entertainment production solutions with the business comprising YeoProjects, YeoSupplies and YeoDesign. They have a wealth of experience in the industry and with a range of over 2000 scenic products, Yeo Creative Solutions is rapidly becoming Australia’s ‘go to’ scenic supplier.

Yeo Creative Solutions will hold stock of Triple E’s primary range of track systems and UniJack heavy duty stage truck brakes. The partnership will ensure Yeo Creative Solutions’ and Triple E’s customers’ needs are met with improved lead times and technical support.

Yeo Creative Solutions’ Managing Director, Jonathan Yeoman, said: “Triple E has been my first choice as a track supplier for many years and I’m delighted that we’ve been able to formalise the excellent relationship that has developed between our two organisations.

“This enables us to offer a full range of Triple E products to the Australian market from a local supplier for the first time. Triple E drape and scenery tracking systems are, in my opinion, the best in the world – straightforward and well engineered. I toured Triple E systems for years with no issues, I’m delighted to be representing Triple E in Australia.”

Triple E’s Managing Director David Edelstein said “Having Jonathan as a long term user of our products was an advantage to us, there has always been demand for our tracks and other designs in Australia but distance has been a hinderance.

“To have someone locally based holding stock will be a real advantage for customers wishing to investigate what Triple E tracks can do for their project.”

Triple E was formed in 1984 to supply the entertainment industry with the most rugged, reliable and silent entertainment engineering solutions and mechanical products to aid the assembly and construction of stage scenery.

Triple E is known for manufacturing industry standard products across the globe offering superior performance and reliability.

Yeo Creative Solutions will be holding a series of open days in Sydney for the first time in November to demonstrate their products for designers, producers and students.

