Youth mental health charity ride up for a third Event Award

The Hawaiian Ride for Youth is looking to take home its third Australian Event Award next week on the Sunshine Coast.

With the 2012 and 2015 Event Awards for Best Charity or Cause-Related Event already under its belt, Youth Focus’s Western Australian charity ride is once again up for a trophy after the 2018 event raised over $2.3 million and important awareness for the prevention of youth suicide and depression along the way.

Thirty-four teams of riders covered over 700km and visited 23 schools on route to talk to young people about positive mental health.

“The Hawaiian Ride for Youth has earnt its place as one of Australia’s premier charity events,” said Hawaiian Ride for Youth Chair and seven-time rider, Phil Renshaw, at the launch of the 2018 ride in late 2017.

“It raises vital awareness and funds for Youth Focus and its important work to support young people and help arrest the terrible toll of youth suicide.

“Each participant in the Hawaiian Ride for Youth shares a common passion – to improve the lives of young Western Australians,” he added.

Raising over $19.7 million since it began in 2003, the ride provided around 25 per cent of the income Youth Focus needs this year to maintain free and intensive mental health services for thousands of at-risk 12 to 25-year-olds.

The ride also aims to eliminate the stigma surrounding youth mental illness.

This year, the event faced challenges around safety and traffic management, rider accommodation, liaison with regional stakeholders and budget.

Many of these challenges were overcome through starting planning early, a focus on training and strong communication.

Organisers said the charity uses innovation and creativity to ease budgetary pressures and ensure the maximum fundraising dollar is directed to the Youth Focus cause.

Forty-one sponsors were engaged for the event, many of which provide products or services either free or at reduced rates. Sponsors covered areas including transport, hydration, rider training and video content creation.

In 2018 the Western Australian Deputy Premier who is also the Mental Health Minister, took part in the ride as well as a record number of women and CEOs, the latter of which join the final 80km of the ride into Perth.

